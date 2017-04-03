From the Archives: Illinois Basketball

Recently we ran across some old file folders of Illinois basketball photos. Mostly from the Henson era, but including a game at Huff Hall, the Whiz Kids, Harve Schmidt and Harry Combes.
Illinois basketball coach Harry Combes and player Jim Dawson - undated file photo.
Doug Altenberger against Kentucky on Dec. 24, 1983.
1981 Illinois basketball players From left, George Montgomery (23), Dee Maras (34), Anthony Welch (44) and Jay Daniels (32).
Illinois basketball coach Harv Schmidt - undated file photo
1940"s file photo of Illinois vs. Wisconsin at Huff Hall in Champaign. Bill Erickson shoots a layup.
Curt Beamer/The News-Gazete
Illinois vs. Michigan - Feb. 17, 1983. Illinois George Montgomery drives to the basket between two Michigan defenders.
Illinois' Kendall Gill at the Assembly Hall in Champaign in this undated file photo.
Lou Henson talks to his players along the sideline at the Assembly Hall in Champaign - undated file photo.
Illinois' Kendall Gill at the Assembly Hall in Champaign in this undated file photo.
1981 Illinois basketball team, from left, Sherrod Arnold (14), Quinn Richardson(21), Derek Harper (12), Kevin Bontemps(20), Craig Tucker (10) and Perry Range.
Illinois head coach Lou Henson, left, and asst. Dick Nagy along the sideline at the Assembly Hall in Champaign - undated file photo.
University of Illinois basketball Lou Henson meets with local media at Willard Airport in Savoy, before boarding a plane headed to the NCAA Final Four Seattle in 1989.
Illinois Andy Kaufmann drives to the basket at the Assembly Hall in Champaign in this undated file photo.
Illinois Andy Kaufmann goes for a rebound at the Assembly Hall in Champaign in this undated file photo.
Illinois Andy Kaufmann brings the ball up the floor at the Assembly Hall in Champaign in this undated file photo.
From left, lawyers Mark Goldenberg and Steven Beckett watch as Illinois coach Lou Henson talks to the media about the NCAA investigation of Deon Thomas and the Basketball program.
AP Photo
EAST LANSING, Mich., Feb 19 -- Illinois Bruce Douglas (25) drives past Michigan State's Larry Polec (53) at Jenison Field House in East Lansing.
Illinois Bryan Leonard - Dec. 19, 1981.
Illinois' Deon Thomas drives to the basket at the assembly Hall in Champaign on Dec. 6, 1991
Illinois' Derek Harper lays the ball up at the Assembly Hall in Champaign, in this undated file photo.
Dec. 17, 1982 Illinois Efrem Winters (24) wears a bandage on his right hand.
News-Gazette file photo
Illinois coach Lou Henson and player Perry Range, Craig Tucker and Derek Harper.
News-Gazette file photo
Illinois coach Lou Henson and players, from left, Derek Holcomb, Bryan Leonard and James Griffin.
From left, Lou Henson, Tony Yates and Les Worhke - undated file photo.
Illinois' James Griffin (13) grabs a rebound in the second round of the NIT tournament at the Assembly Hall in Champaign, on March 15, 1982.
Illinois Jay Daniels fights his way into the lane and lays the ball up against Long Island defenders in the NIT Tournament at the Assembly Hall in Champaign.
Illinois asst. coach Jimmy Collins coaches along the sideline at the Assembly Hall in Champaign - undated file photo.
Illinois Kendall Gill (13) puts up a shot at the Assembly Hall in Champaign - undated file photo
Bryan Leonard, top, and James Griffin.
Illinois Basketball coach Lou Henson calls a play along the sideline flanked by asst. coaches Dick Nagy, left, and Tony Yates, right - undated file photo.
Lou Henson with players, from left, Perry Range, ?? and Derek Harper.
Illinois basketball player Lowell Hamilton (45) puts up a shot - undated file photo.
Marcus Liberty plays defense at the Assembly Hall in Champaign - undated file photo.
Rennie Clemons puts up a shot at the Assembly Hall in Champaign on Feb. 28, 1991.
Renie Clemons puts up a shot against Indiana on March 10, 1991 at the Assembly Hall in Champaign.
Ron Guenther talks to the media after being named athletic director at the University of Illinois in 1992.
University of Illinois basketball player Tal Brody - undated file photo.
From left, Jack Smiley, Art Mathisen, Ken Menke (seated), Mark Smith, Eddie Johnson, Gene Vance, and Andy Phillip.
