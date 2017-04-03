Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

From the Archives: Illinois Basketball
Mon, 04/03/2017 - 7:00am | John Dixon

Recently we ran across some old file folders of Illinois basketball photos. Mostly from the Henson era, but including a game at Huff Hall, the Whiz Kids, Harve Schmidt and Harry Combes. 

