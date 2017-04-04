Voting gets underway at St. Matthew Church in Urbana and elsewhere on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Election coverage April 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Chris Mangun turns in his voter ballot at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Election judge, Gary Scaff, far right, leads a voter in the right direction as election judge, Ananiyah Okunuga looks on at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Voting gets underway at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
'I Voted' stickers line up along a voting tabulator at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
