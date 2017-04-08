Knitting Circle with Stephen West, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Champaign Public Library, part of the Boneyard Arts Festival.
-
Knitting Circle with Stephen West
Photographer: Holly Hart
Stephen West performed outside of the Champaign Public Library Saturday afternoon. Knitting Circle with Stephen West, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Champaign Public Library, part of the Boneyard Arts Festival.
-
Knitting Circle with Stephen West
Photographer: Holly Hart
Knitting Circle with Stephen West, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Champaign Public Library, part of the Boneyard Arts Festival.
-
Knitting Circle with Stephen West
Photographer: Holly Hart
Knitting Circle with Stephen West, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Champaign Public Library, part of the Boneyard Arts Festival.
-
Knitting Circle with Stephen West
Photographer: Holly Hart
Knitting Circle with Stephen West, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Champaign Public Library, part of the Boneyard Arts Festival.
-
Knitting Circle with Stephen West
Photographer: Holly Hart
Knitting Circle with Stephen West, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Champaign Public Library, part of the Boneyard Arts Festival.
-
Knitting Circle with Stephen West
Photographer: Holly Hart
Stephen West brings his knitting/dance performance to the Champaign Public Library. Knitting Circle with Stephen West, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Champaign Public Library, part of the Boneyard Arts Festival.
-
Knitting Circle with Stephen West
Photographer: Holly Hart
Knitting Circle with Stephen West, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Champaign Public Library, part of the Boneyard Arts Festival.
-
Knitting Circle with Stephen West
Photographer: Holly Hart
Knitting Circle with Stephen West, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Champaign Public Library, part of the Boneyard Arts Festival.
-
Knitting Circle with Stephen West
Photographer: Holly Hart
Stephen West performs at the Champaign Public Library. Knitting Circle with Stephen West, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Champaign Public Library, part of the Boneyard Arts Festival.
-
Knitting Circle with Stephen West
Photographer: Holly Hart
Knitting Circle with Stephen West, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Champaign Public Library, part of the Boneyard Arts Festival.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.