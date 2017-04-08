An open house for a new 8,200 head wean-to-finish hog farm for Carl and Jody Clark west of Rossville on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
-
Wean-To-Finish Hog Farm Tour
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Dewey Bucher, Reynolds, IN, examines one of the feeding stations at a open house for a new 8,200 head wean-to-finish hog farm for Carl and Jody Clark west of Rossville, Illinois. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
-
Wean-To-Finish Hog Farm Tour
Photographer: Robin Scholz
A man walks over one of the fences at a open house for a new 8,200 head wean-to-finish hog farm for Carl and Jody Clark west of Rossville, Illinois. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
-
Wean-To-Finish Hog Farm Tour
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Carl Clark greets guests along with his wife Jody and sons Lucas,4, and Caleb, 6, at an open house for the Clark's new 8,200 head wean-to-finish hog farm west of Rossville, Illinois. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
-
Wean-To-Finish Hog Farm Tour
Photographer: Robin Scholz
A conrol panel for the electronics at a open house for a new 8,200 head wean-to-finish hog farm for Carl and Jody Clark west of Rossville, Illinois. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
-
Wean-To-Finish Hog Farm Tour
Photographer: Robin Scholz
A turbine unit is behind louvers on the west side of the barn during an open house for a new 8,200 head wean-to-finish hog farm for Carl and Jody Clark west of Rossville, Illinois. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
-
Wean-To-Finish Hog Farm Tour
Photographer: Robin Scholz
People listen to the welcome at a open house for a new 8,200 head wean-to-finish hog farm for Carl and Jody Clark west of Rossville, Illinois. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
-
Wean-To-Finish Hog Farm Tour
Photographer: Robin Scholz
A man enters one of two indentical barns for an open house for a new 8,200 head wean-to-finish hog farm for Carl and Jody Clark west of Rossville, Illinois. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
-
Wean-To-Finish Hog Farm Tour
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Lucas Clark, 4, Rossville, is more interested in the chip assortment than the pork chop sandwiches being served open house for a new 8,200 head wean-to-finish hog farm for Carl and Jody Clark west of Rossville, Illinois. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
-
Wean-To-Finish Hog Farm Tour
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Infrared gas heaters that splan thelength of the barn at a open house for a new 8,200 head wean-to-finish hog farm for Carl and Jody Clark west of Rossville, Illinois. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
-
Wean-To-Finish Hog Farm Tour
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Feed and water pitpes run from the ceiling to to feeders below at a open house for a new 8,200 head wean-to-finish hog farm for Carl and Jody Clark west of Rossville, Illinois. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
-
Wean-To-Finish Hog Farm Tour
Photographer: Robin Scholz
A man walks back to the entrance at the open house for a new 8,200 head wean-to-finish hog farm for Carl and Jody Clark west of Rossville, Illinois. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
-
Wean-To-Finish Hog Farm Tour
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Water lines run along the ceiling to waterers below open house for a new 8,200 head wean-to-finish hog farm for Carl and Jody Clark west of Rossville, Illinois. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
-
Wean-To-Finish Hog Farm Tour
Photographer: Robin Scholz
People enter one of two identical barns for an open house for a new 8,200 head wean-to-finish hog farm for Carl and Jody Clark west of Rossville, Illinois. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.