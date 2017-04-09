NG Boys All Star Basketball

The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Gold Team's Nathan Schroeder (right) powers to the basket as the Black Team's Kevin Williams defends. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Gold Team's Brandon Trimble (left) controls the ball against the Black Team's Kam Reeves (middle) and Kevin Williams (right) in the first half. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Gold Team's Trey Layden (left) looks to pass as he is pressured by the Black Team's James Deister. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
Gold Team Head Coach Kevin Roy. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Black Team's Kam Reeves one hands the ball as the Gold Team's Kristion Dixon (right) defends. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Gold Team's Isiah Florey lays in the ball. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Gold Team's Brandon Trimble puts up a shot. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Gold Team's Brandon Trimble puts up a shot as the Black Team's Zach Griffith (left) defends. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Gold Team's Kristion (cq) Dixon goes in for a slam dunk in the first half. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Black Team's Noah Young shoots as he is pressured by the Gold Team's Jake Beesley (left) and Trey Layden in the first half. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Black Team's Kam Reeves powers past Gold Team defender Kristion Dixon (right) in the first half. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Black Team's Kevin Williams lays in a shot as the Gold Team's Jake Beesley (left) defends. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Black Team's Bradley Hamilton (left) and the Gold Team's Blake Lindenmeyer tangle over the ball in the first half. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Black Team Head Coach Rodney Kellar congratulates Martrellian Gibson as he comes off the court. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Gold Team's Kaleb Williams (right) works the ball through heavy traffic. The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Boy's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
