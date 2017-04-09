NG Girls All Star Basketball

The News-Gazette's Class of 2017 6th Annual Girl's All-Star Game, presented by Cobras, Parkland College. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Dodds Athletic Center.
The Gold Team's Megan Burton brings down a rebound in the second half.
The Gold Team's Hannah Eddy (right) grabs a rebound as The Black Team's Bresly Espinoza defends.
Gold Team Head Coach Craig Moffett talks with Grace Schroeder on the sideline.
The Black Team's Rachael Lockmiller and the Gold Team's Megan Burton (right) race for a loose ball in the second half.
The Gold Team's Megan Burton (right) and The Black Team's Bresly Espinoza (left) tangle over a rebound.
The Gold Team's Alex Specht (left) puts up a shot as the Black Team's Aja Trask defends.
The Gold Team's Alex Specht (left) controls the ball as The Black Team's Aja Trask defends.
The Gold Team's Grace Schroeder (w/ball) rebounds the ball in the second half.
The Black Team's Emma Henderson (right) powers past the Gold Team's Kodey Bush in the fourth quarter.
The Black Team Head C each Dave Beery talks with his team during a time out.
