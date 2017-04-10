From the Archive: Illinois basketball

From the archives: Recently the News-Gazette photo staff has been scanning Illinois basketball negatives into our digital archive so they are easily retrievable in the future.
Photographer: News-Gazette
John Dixon/News-Gazette
Illinois Kiwane Garris (22) celebrates a 78-61 victory over arch rival Indiana at the Assembly Hall in Champaign on January 14, 1995.
News-Gazette file photo
From left, Radio voice of the Illini Jim Turpin, Illinois coach Lou Henson and News-Gazette sports writer Loren Tate at the 1982 Basketball picture day, 10/14/82.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Illinois coach Lou Henson, left, honors Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote during Heathcote's last visit to the Assembly Hall in Champaign on January 28, 1995 at the. Heathcote retired at the conclusion of the 94-95 season after 19 years as head man for the Spartans.
Robin Scholz/News-Gazette
Lou Henson announces his retirement as head coach of the Illinois basketball program on February 24, 1996
John Dixon/News-Gazette
Jim Turpin, left, and Loren Tate get ready to call a basketball game at the Assembly Hall on January 15, 1995.
News-Gazette file photo
Lou Henson with players Efram Winters, left, and Bruce Douglas at the 1982 Basketball picture day, 10/14/82.
Robert K. O'Daniell/News-Gazette
Illinois coach Lou Henson points out a foul to a referee against Purdue on March 4, 1995 at the Assembly Hall in Champaign.
Chief on Nov. 28, 1995.
Lou Henson speaks to an Indiana crowd after Bobby Knight gave Henson a chair in Bloomington, Ind., on Jan. 28, 1996.
Lou Henson and Bobby Knight after an Indiana 76-64 win in Bloomington, Ind., on Jan. 28, 1996.
Lou Henson smiles as Bobby Knight gives Henson a chair in Bloomington, Ind., on Jan. 28, 1996.
Lou Henson after game with Alabama., on March 13, 1996.
NIT game?
Lou Henson after game with Alabama., on March 13, 1996.
NIT game?
Lou Henson on March 8, 1995.
Lou Henson in game with Purdue on Feb. 20, 1996.
12/16/95
