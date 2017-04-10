St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Unity in a prep softball game at SJ-O high school in St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
HS Softball: SJ-O vs . Unity
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Logan Frerichs (3) slides into third base in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Unity's Emma Messman (3) leads off second base as St. Joseph-Ogden's Tori Witruk (17) pitches in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Tori Witruk (17) pitches in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's head coach, Randy Wolken, in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Unity's Lauren Wendling (1) heads towards second base in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Unity's Morgan Steinman (20) crosses first base safely as St. Joseph-Ogden's Katelyn Burch (16) waits for the throw in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Unity's Lauren Wendling (1) and Unity's Emma Messman (3) wait for a fly ball in the outfield in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Unity's Lauren Wendling (1) slides safely back to third base as she looks up to see if St. Joseph-Ogden's Ashtyn Cromwell (8) made the catch in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Unity's Elyce Knudsen (12), center, is congratulated at home plate by teammates after she hit a home run in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Allie Place (15) takes second base in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Hannah Dukeman (2) grimaces as she realizes she let a strike go by in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden vs.Unity in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Unity's Harlie Duncan (23) pitches in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Emmy Graver (9) slaps in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Unity's Haleigh Loschen (17) gets a hand slap from head coach Aimee Davis as she rounds third base after Loschen hit a home run in a prep softball game at St. Joe on Monday, April 10, 2017.
