The Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation (CUSF) hosted a gala recognizing distinguished alumni from Urbana High School, Centennial High School and Central High School. The event at The Refinery drew 280 guests.
On The Town: April 9, 2017
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemannn/for The News-Gazette
George Shapland as he receives a Distinguished Alumni award at the CU Schools Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
George Shapland as he receives a Distinguished Alumni award from Patricia McKinney at the CU Schools Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Spencer Atkins as he receives the Local Business Community Impact award from Margo Hunter at the CU Schools Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Tamra Gingold directs the Urbana High School Strings at the CU Schools Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Erin Grace as she receives the Local Hero award at the CU Schools Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Chris Kloeppel - President of the Unit 4 school board and Edison Middle School Angie Schoonover with the cake they made for auction at the CU Schools Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Carol Jo Morgan - Environmental Steward at the I.D.E.A. Store and Claire Billing - Volunteer at the I.D.E.A with the jewelry for sale at the CU Schools Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Molly Delaney, executive director of CUSF at the CU Schools Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Mayors Deb Feinen and Diane Marlin at the CU Schools Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
From left: Molly Delaney, CUSF executive director, Robert J. Jones, UIUC chancellor; Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones; C. Pius Wiebel, CUSF board chair; Margo Hunter, Gala committee co-chair at the CU Schools Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Laura Taylor, Champaign deputy superintendent, Judy Wiegand, superintendent, Susan Zola, incoming superintendent at the CU Schools Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
From left: Patricia McKinney, Spencer Atkins, Erin Grace, George Shapland, Lisa Gay Dixon, Dr. Robert C. Mock Jr and C. Pius Weibel at the CU Schools Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Dr. Robert C. Mock Jr., Distinguished Alumni winner and his family at the CU Schools Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Lisa Gaye Dixon winner of a Distinguished Alumni award and presenter C. Pius Weibel at the CU Schools Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
