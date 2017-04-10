Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

On The Town: April 9, 2017
On The Town: April 9, 2017

Mon, 04/10/2017 - 11:03am | John Dixon

The Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation (CUSF) hosted a gala recognizing distinguished alumni from Urbana High School, Centennial High School and Central High School. The event at The Refinery drew 280 guests.

