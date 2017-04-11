Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
| Subscribe

HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central

Tue, 04/11/2017 - 7:58pm | Robin Scholz

Centennial vs. Central in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.

Sections (3):Baseball, Prep Sports, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.