Centennial vs. Central in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
HS Baseball: Centennial vs. Central
Central's Jake Beesley (21) is tagged out as he slides into third base by Centennial's Jordan Williams (42) during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
Centennial's Joel Sarver (13) catches a ball at second during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Marshall Thompson (14) swings during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
Central's Zakary Hartleb (24) waits for the throw at first as Centennial's Chris Monroe (32) tries to get back to base during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
Centennial's Chris Monroe (32) watches the pitch as he leads off first base during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
Central's Jake Beesley (21) heads to third base during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
Central's Joseph Bagger (12) stretches for first bse as Centennial's Chris Monroe (32) waits for the throw during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
Centennial's Corey Hall (8) pitches during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
Centennial's head coach during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
Central's Jacob Cochrane (0) catches a fly ball during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
Central's head coach during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
Central's Patrick Beckemeyer (7) beats the throw back to second base as Centennial's Joel Sarver (13) waits for the throw during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
Central's Cameron A. Robinson (17) rounds thrid base with a smile after hitting a home run in the first inning during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
Centennial's Joe Stilger (12) pitches during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
Central's Cade Sestak (5) pitches during a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 11, 2017.
