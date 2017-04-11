Northeast Elementary's Balloons Over Vermilion 2017 designs

Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-graders took a break from PARCC testing Tuesday afternoon, April 11, 2017, to work on their hot-air balloon designs, which they started the day before. Once they’re finished, Jeff Summers of Media One Visual Arts will combine their creations into a poster that will be used to promote the 2nd Annual Balloons Over Vermilion Festival, set for July 14-15 at the Vermilion Regional Airport.