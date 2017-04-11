Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-graders took a break from PARCC testing Tuesday afternoon, April 11, 2017, to work on their hot-air balloon designs, which they started the day before. Once they’re finished, Jeff Summers of Media One Visual Arts will combine their creations into a poster that will be used to promote the 2nd Annual Balloons Over Vermilion Festival, set for July 14-15 at the Vermilion Regional Airport.
Northeast Elementary's Balloons Over Vermilion 2017 designs
Photographer: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Vincent Staub designed his hot air balloon to look like a paddleball because they have similar shapes.
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Lucas Curtis' hot air balloon, called Penguins on Ice, features three penguins on an iceburg in Antarctica.
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Dakota Davis colors her hot air balloon in her classroom Tuesday afternoon.
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Sophia Escamilla designed a hot air balloon called Poppin' Bubbles in her classroom Tuesday afternoon.
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grades Lincoln Cravens and Matthew Kilgore show off the hot air balloons they designed and colored in their classroom Tuesday afternoon.
From left, Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-graders Hayden Fox, Macy Musgrave, Maggie Nardoni and Torrell Miles show the hot air balloons they designed and named. They were working on their designs in their classroom Tuesday afternoon.
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Magdalen Nardoni got the idea for her hot air balloon design, Guinea Pig Love, while holding her Guinea pig, Sugar Plum.
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Brooklyn Warfield pictured a design for her hot air balloon, called Unique Unicorn, in her head and then drew it freehand.
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Lincoln Cravens uses a giant pencil he got on a spring break trip to the Virgin Islands to write about his hot air balloon, called Rainbows in Paradise.
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Carter Borst's hot air balloon design features his best friend, Mylo.
