Vermilion balloon design project
Tue, 04/11/2017 - 4:24pm | John Dixon

Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-graders work the hot air balloons that they designed and named in their classroom on Tuesday afternoon. The kids are the student ambassadors for the Balloons Over Vermilion Festival, July 14 and 15 at the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville, and their artwork will be used to promote the event.

