Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-graders work the hot air balloons that they designed and named in their classroom on Tuesday afternoon. The kids are the student ambassadors for the Balloons Over Vermilion Festival, July 14 and 15 at the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville, and their artwork will be used to promote the event.
-
Vermilion balloon design project
Photographer: Noelle McGee
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-graders Vincent Staub, Alli Rodgers and Carson Lane color hot air balloons that they designed and named in their classroom on Tuesday afternoon. The class, taught by Jessica Alyea, are the student ambassadors for the 2nd annual Balloons Over Vermilion, which will take place July 14 and 15 at the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville. Their arttwork will be combined into a poster used to promote the event.
-
Vermilion balloon design project
Photographer: Noelle McGee
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Vincent Staub designed his hot air balloon to look like a paddleball because they have similar shapes.
-
Vermilion balloon design project
Photographer: Noelle McGee
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Carter Borst's hot air balloon design features his best friend, Mylo.
-
Vermilion balloon design project
Photographer: Noelle McGee
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Lucas Curtis' hot air balloon, called Penguins on Ice, features three penguins on an iceburg in Antarctica.
-
Vermilion balloon design project
Photographer: Noelle McGee
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Vincent Staub designed his hot air balloon to look like a paddleball because they have similar shapes.
-
Vermilion balloon design project
Photographer: Noelle McGee
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Sophia Escamilla designed a hot air balloon called Poppin' Bubbles in her classroom Tuesday afternoon.
-
Vermilion balloon design project
Photographer: Noelle McGee
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grades Lincoln Cravens and Matthew Kilgore show off the hot air balloons they designed and colored in their classroom Tuesday afternoon.
-
Vermilion balloon design project
Photographer: Noelle McGee
L to r, Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-graders Hayden Fox, Macy Musgrave, Magdalen Nardoni and Torrell Miles show the hot air balloons they designed and named. They were working on their designs in their classroom Tuesday afternoon.
-
Vermilion balloon design project
Photographer: Noelle McGee
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Magdalen Nardoni got the idea for her hot air balloon design, Guinea Pig Love, while holding her Guinea pig, Sugar Plum.
-
Vermilion balloon design project
Photographer: Noelle McGee
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Brooklyn Warfield pictured a design for her hot air balloon, called Unique Unicorn, in her head and then drew it freehand.
-
Vermilion balloon design project
Photographer: Noelle McGee
Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-grader Lincoln Cravens uses a giant pencil he got on a spring break trip to the Virgin Islands to write about his hot air balloon, called Rainbows in Paradise.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.