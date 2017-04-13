Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, April 13, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS Baseball: Central vs. Centennial
| Subscribe

HS Baseball: Central vs. Centennial

Thu, 04/13/2017 - 9:14pm | Robin Scholz

Central vs. Centennial in a prep baseball game at Centennial field in Champaign on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Sections (3):Baseball, Prep Sports, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.