Boys Track Invitational

Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Travis Spencer clears the bar in the Pole Vault. Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
4 x 800 Meter Relay. Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL's Brandon Scott competes in the Shot Put. Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monticello's Nathan Harmon (left) and Tuscola's Joe Lopez go head to end in the final stretch of the 4x100 Meter Relay. Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL's Garret Bachtold. Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Michael Holmes nears the finish line in the 4x800 Meter Relay. Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Josiah Lemay competes in the Pole Vault. Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Will Hamlin competes in the Shot Put. Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Brandon Douglas clears the bar in the Pole Vault. Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.