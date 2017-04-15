Rantoul vs Kankakee Softball, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Wabash park in Rantoul. Kankakee defeated Rantoul 11-6.
Rantoul vs Kankakee Softball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rantoul's Madisyn (cq) Walton lays off a high pitch in the bottom of the 7th inning. Rantoul vs Kankakee Softball, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Wabash park in Rantoul.
Rantoul's Madisyn (cq) Walton connects with a pitch in the bottom of the 5th inning. Rantoul vs Kankakee Softball, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Wabash park in Rantoul.
Rantoul second baseman, Lexi Sherrick flips the ball to first for the out. Rantoul vs Kankakee Softball, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Wabash park in Rantoul.
Rantoul pitcher Jenna Sanford. Rantoul vs Kankakee Softball, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Wabash park in Rantoul.
Rantoul's Kristen Fauser runs to first after laying down a bunt. Rantoul vs Kankakee Softball, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Wabash park in Rantoul.
Rantoul's Haley Billings keeps her eye on the ball in the bottom of the 6th inning. Rantoul vs Kankakee Softball, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Wabash park in Rantoul.
Rantoul's Kristen Fauser connects with the ball in the bottom of the 5th inning. Rantoul vs Kankakee Softball, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Wabash park in Rantoul.
Rantoul's Logan Andrews (#12) has a fly ball get away from her in the top of the 7th inning. Also pictured Rantoul's Elaine Barnett. Rantoul vs Kankakee Softball, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Wabash park in Rantoul.
