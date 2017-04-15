Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Rantoul vs Kankakee Softball
Sat, 04/15/2017 - 1:52pm | Holly Hart

Rantoul vs Kankakee Softball, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Wabash park in Rantoul. Kankakee defeated Rantoul 11-6. 

