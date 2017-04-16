Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, April 16, 2017 83 Today's Paper

UI vs Northwestern Baseball
| Subscribe

UI vs Northwestern Baseball

Sun, 04/16/2017 - 6:48pm | Holly Hart

University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.