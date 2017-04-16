University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Michael Massey (right) beats the tag of Northwestern first baseman Willie Bourbon. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Pat McInerney (#27) slides into home plate as Northwestern catcher Jack Claeys waits for the throw. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's David Craan tries to beat the throw to first, Craan was out on the play. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois third baseman Trent Hammond throws to first for the out. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Doran Turchin makes a catch against Northwestern Sunday afternoon at Illinois Field. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Doran Turchin heads to first on an infield hit, Turchin was out on the play. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois starting pitcher Matthew James. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois catcher Mark Skonieczny (left) talks with pitcher Matthew James in the 4th inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Dan Rowbottom scores in the bottom of the 6th inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois second baseman Michael Massey throws to first for the final out of the game giving Illinois an 10-8 win over Northwestern. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Ben Troike looks at a pitch. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rain breaks out at Illinois Field. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Michael Massey heads back to first as Northwestern's Willie Bourbon waits for the throw, University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Pat McInerney (#27) slides safely under Northwestern's Alex Erro stealing second. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Short Stop Ben Troike throws to first for the out. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Relief pitcher Ryan Schmitt warms up with support from his Illinois teammates. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jack Yalowitz (#3) celebrates hitting a home run with his teammates. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
-
UI vs Northwestern Baseball
Photographer: Holly Hart
Catcher David Craan (left) and closing pitcher Joey Gerber celebrate their win over Northwestern. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.