Natural History Building renovations tour

Clarence Odom, senior project manager, offers a tour of the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Clarence Odom, senior project manager, glances around the former museum section on the third floor of the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The area now offers plenty of lounge space.
Clarence Odom, senior project manager, turns his attention to a classroom being cleaned by Constance Musick, of Laborers 703 Champaign/Urbana, during a tour of the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Workers finish up the exterior of the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Clarence Odom, senior project manager, checks out display cases outside the third-floor museum area at the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
A fourth-floor classroom is seen here at the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
A once-open area is now enclosed in the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Wesley Purcella, a worker with Lewis Michael Construction Inc., moves onto the other side of a interior window to wash it as grand staircases reach for the fourth floor at the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Clarence Odom, senior project manager, shows off the auditorium, which features touch screen technology for faculty at the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Steve Breitweiser, left, and Clarence Odom, senior project manager, take in the view a fourth-floor landing at the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
The latest technology graces this upper-floor classroom at the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Workers survey the needs of a fourth-floor room at the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
New flooring graces the front entrance at the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Plans are spread out across a desk as Rick Burge, a worker with CORE Construction, works inside a second-floor classroom at the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Old granite sinks and counter now offer newer features, including valves for air, gas and vacuum, inside a lab at the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
