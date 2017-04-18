Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News One Danville school placed on 'precautionary' lockdown

Natural History Building renovations tour
| Subscribe

Natural History Building renovations tour

Tue, 04/18/2017 - 4:13pm | Heather Coit

Clarence Odom, senior project manager, offers a tour of the newly renovated Natural History Building in Urbana on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.