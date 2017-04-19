Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Meredith Johnson-Monfort heads the ball as Centennial's Christina Carty defends in the first half. Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Casey Lavin throws the ball in during the second half. Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Cassidi (cq) Collins (#24) and Centennial's Cassidy Strode (#14) go head to head in the first half. Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial Head Coach Jim Meissen during half time. Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet Head Coach Joey Gruner. Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Cassidy Strode (#14) passes the ball away from Mahomet's Madison Wade (#12) in the first half. Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Alexa Warren (right) and Centennial's Amber Eaton (left) get tangled up over the ball. . Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Willa Olson (left) and twin sister Gressa (right) work the ball as a team against Mahomet-Seymour Wednesday evening at Centennial High School. Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Katie Bell (#21) and Mahomet's Mia Epley battle for the ball. Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Sophia Plummer (#17) kicks the ball away in the second half. Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet goalie Sarah Holstein (right) makes a save in the first half. Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Alexa Warren (#6) controls the ball as Centennial's Amber Eaton (right) defends. Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Miriam Ouzidane (right) stops the ball as Mahomet's Madison Wade (#12) defends. Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
-
Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Casey Lavin (left) and Mahomet's Mia Epley chase the ball in the second half. Centennial vs Mahomet-Seymour Girl's Soccer, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Centennial High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.