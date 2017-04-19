Ebertfest 2017

The Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana and the festival opening at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
University of Illinois President Timothy L. Killeen and his wife Roberta M. Johnson flash thumbs up with Roger Ebert's statue outside the Virginia Theatre at the opening of the Rogert Ebert Film Festival at the in Champaign on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wojtek Chodzko-Zajko, Interim Dean of the Journalism Dept. at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nate Kohn, festival director, at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Lynn Canfield of The Alliance for Inclusion & Respect at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Betsy Hendrick at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Chaz Ebert welcomes guests at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Michael Hausman, Assistant Director of the movie "Hair" at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Michael Hausman, Assistant Director, top, and Michael Butler, Producer of the movie "Hair" at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Michael Butler, center, producer of the movie and broadway production of 'Hair", gets a round of applause at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Tanya Wexler, Director of the movie 'Hysteria' at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Speial guests at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Chaz Ebert, right, and Nate Kohn, Director, Roger Ebert's Film Festival, at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Special guests are introduced at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Former University of Illinois president Bob Easter and his wife Cheryl sneak out the back gate of their former home following the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The opening of the Rogert Ebert Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The opening of the Rogert Ebert Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The opening of the Rogert Ebert Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wojtek Chodzko-Zajko, Interim Dean of the Journalism Dept, gives a thumbs down to how Chancellor Robert Jones pronounced his name during introductions at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
University of Illinois President Tim Killeen shows a photo of himself with hair to the audience in honor of the showing of the movie "Hair" to open the festival at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Chaz Ebert, center, introduces Nate Kohn, Director, Roger Ebert's Film Festival, right, to Jimmy Demers musician, at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
People chat at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Chaz Ebert, center, with Donnie, left, and Jimmy Demers at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The crowd at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Chancellor Robert Jones at the Ebertfest Reception at the University of Illinois President's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.