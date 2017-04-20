Films, Hysteria, To Sleep With Danger and The Handmaiden are shown during the first full day of the 19th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Ebertfest 2017: Thursday, April 20
Long-time festival-goers hold up their golden thumbs as Chaz Ebert looks on before introducing Tanya Wexler's film, Hysteria, during the 19th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Ebert ran out of thumbs because of the large number of festival-goers and promised to reward them at a later time.
Chaz Ebert, right, hands out golden thumbs to long-time festival-goers during the 19th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Tanya Wexler, director of the film, Hysteria, is joined onstage by and one of her lead actors, Hugh Dancy, during the introduction at the 19th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Russ and Juanita Loven, of Guttenberg, Iowa, pose with the Roger Ebert statue as Chris Waugh, of Indianapolis, snaps their photo for them during the 19th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017. All three festival-goers have attended Ebertfest for five years.
Chaz Ebert recognizes long-time festival-goers and contributors before introducing the film, Hysteria, during the 19th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Chaz Ebert, right, gives Hysteria director, Tanya Wexler, a hug, as they introduce the film during the 19th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Film buffs prepare to take their seats while others enjoy conversation before the showing of Tanya Wexler's film, Hysteria, during the 19th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Dianna Armstrong, of Champaign, shows off all 19 Roger Ebert Film Festival passes, which she wore around her neck, before the showing of Tanya Wexler's film, Hysteria, during the 19th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Moments earlier, Chaz Ebert recognized Armstrong and other committed festival-goers.
Hysteria director, Tanya Wexler, is joined by one of the film's leads, Hugh Dancy, before the showing during the 19th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
The concession area stays busy as fans load up on food and drink before catching the first film of Thursday, Tanya Wexler's Hysteria, during the 19th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Tanya Wexler, director of the film, Hysteria, introduces it during the 19th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Film-goers enjoy having lunch and visiting outside the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Actor Hugh Dancy helps introduce Tanya Wexler's film, Hysteria, in which he stars, during the 19th Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
