Thursday, April 20, 2017

HS Boys Tennis: Centennial vs. Central
HS Boys Tennis: Centennial vs. Central

Thu, 04/20/2017 - 5:20pm | Heather Coit

Champaign Centennial boys take on Champaign Central at Centennial's tennis meet at Lindsey Courts in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017. 

