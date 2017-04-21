Illinois Marathon 5K race on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Parkland student Baihan Yang is so happy to cross the finish line in the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mike Frigo rings the bell for setting a PR at the finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The start of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon on Oak Street in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photos the finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Tyler Strate,12, Forsyth, looks at his medal as he rests in the endzone at the finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
John Huston gets his medal at the finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
R. Jones crosses the finish at the finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Aidan G.,left, and Ben Linville race each other to the finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ezra Johnson is all smiles as he dashes past D. Epstein at the finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Rahi Solo at the finish of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jessica Franklin, Mahomet, wins the women's portion of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017. Behind her is Laura Krasa, who came in second.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jessica Franklin, Mahomet, wins the women's portion of the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017. Behind her is Laura Krasa, who came in second.
-
2017 Illinois Marathon 5K
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Brennan Guido, St. Joseph, crosses the finish line first in the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.