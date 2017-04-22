2017 Illinois Marathon

Thousands of runners descended on Champaign-Urbana for the annual Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
Runners make the turn from Race Street onto Main Street during the Illinois Marathon in Urbana on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
Runners in the Illinois Marathon make their way east on Green Street near Wright in Champaign/Urbana on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
A runner grabs a cup of water from Marvin Paulsen, left, a Champaign Lions Club volunteer, during the Illinois Marathon at Eisner Park in Champaign on Saturday April 22, 2017. 942
Photographer: John Dixon
Runners grab a water from Champaign Lions Club volunteers during the Illinois Marathon at Eisner Park in Champaign on Saturday April 22, 2017. 942
Photographer: John Dixon
Runners grab a water from Champaign Lions Club volunteers during the Illinois Marathon at Eisner Park in Champaign on Saturday April 22, 2017. 942
Photographer: John Dixon
From left, Mary Logsdon, Ellen Christie, Jodi Gordon add Bob Gordon, all of Champaign, cheer on runners in front of Hubers, during the Illinois Marathon in Champaign on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
Champaign police officer Ed Wachala relocates a semi truck trying to make a delivery on Green Street before the start of the Illinois Marathon in Champaign on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
Wheelchair marathoners make their way down Green Street during the Illinois Marathon in Champaign on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
Green Street is wall to wall runners during the Illinois Marathon in Champaign on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
Green Street is wall to wall runners during the Illinois Marathon in Champaign on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
Runners make their way east on Green Street at Mathews Avenue during the Illinois Marathon in Urbana on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
Runners make their way north Race Street in downtown Urbana during the Illinois Marathon in Urbana on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
Runners make their way north Race Street in downtown Urbana during the Illinois Marathon in Urbana on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
Runners make their way east on Main Street in Urbana during the Illinois Marathon on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
10K runners going west on Logan Street during the Illinois Marathon in Champaign on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
10K runners going west on Logan Street during the Illinois Marathon in Champaign on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
Runners make the turn from Race Street onto Main Street during the Illinois Marathon in Urbana on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
Willie Baker pumps his fist as he passes the 'Discount Rhythm Dukes' band in front of Second Hand Rose on East Main Street in Urbana during the Illinois Marathon on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
A runner waves at the 'Discount Rhythm Dukes' band in front of Second Hand Rose on Main Street in Urbana during the Illinois Marathon on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
10K runners make their way down Logan Street in Champaign during the Illinois Marathon on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
Kinzley Satterlee, 5, center, of Mahomet, rings a cow bell for runners at Eisner Park in Champaign during the Illinois Marathon on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
Kinzley Satterlee, 5, of Mahomet, looks for runners at Eisner Park in Champaign during the Illinois Marathon on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: John Dixon
A runner grabs a cup of water from Marvin Paulsen, left, a Champaign Lions Club volunteer, during the Illinois Marathon at Eisner Park in Champaign on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kathy Howe, right, grins as her daughter Margret Howe runs by in the Illinois Marthon on Saturday, April 22, 2017. The two are with 3Run2 out of Logan Square in Chicago.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jay Gee, South Korea, encourages runners in the 21st mile in the Illinois Marthon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Hannah Yasunaga plays a kazoo and waves a pompom to encourage runners in the 21st mile in the Illinois Marthon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Members of the band "Tell Mama" play in the pavilion at Meadowbrook Park in the Illinois Marthon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Member's of a pace group go through Meadowbgrook Park in the Illinois Marathon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Not everyone was happy to be at the race in Urbana in the Illinois Marthon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
A runner watches the bad "Tell Mama" in Meadowbrook Park in the Illinois Marthon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Anna Oliveira, Chicago, waves to the ban in Meadowbrook Park in the Illinois Marthon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jim Kyle and Karen Spoor of Valparaiso cheer on runners at Meadowrook Park in the Illinois Marthon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jay Gee, South Korea, gives a thumbs up to Rich Hall of Boulder, CO in the 21st mile in the Illinois Marathon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Brent Long, Kankakee, eyes the energy gel held by volunteer Mike Engelman of Champaign in the 21st mile in the Illinois Marthon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Barry Abrams, runnng his first half-marathon, brought his cheering section to the corner of Race and Windsor in the Illinois Marthon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Brannon Davis, 5, tries to keep up with runners along Branch and Scottsdale at the 21st mile at in the Illinois Marthon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.Davis was watching the race with his mom and grandma.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jeff Kohmstedt, Champaign, dressed as Abe Lincoln, runs in the ninth mile at Meadowbrook Park in in the Illinois Marathon in Urbana on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Runners along Windsor Road in Urbana in the Illinois Marthon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
A runner waves as ominous clouds hang in the distance along Windsor Road in Urbana in the Illinois Marthon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Runners on Windsor Road in Urbana in the Illinois Marathon on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
