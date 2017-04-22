Christie Clinic holds it's Kid's Marathon, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
4 year-old Trisha Gundapuneni and her dad Satish take a selfie with her medal after running in the Youth Run Saturday afternoon. Busey Illinois Youth Run Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Siblings l-r Logan, 4, Nikolai, 7, and Svea, 2 Pilawa pose for a picture with their medals after running the Busey Illinois Youth Run Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Busey Illinois Youth Run Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
David Calhoun urges on his 2 year-old daughter Suri to the finish line on Saturday afternoon.Busey Illinois Youth Run Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tucker McGarigle closes in on the finish line Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Xander Guge 3 years-old of Gibson City holds tight to his dad Justin as they approach the finish line at the Busey Illinois Youth Run Saturday afternoon.Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Eric Herzog of Champaign crosses the finish line with his step-daughter MacKenzie Marcott, 7(left) and his daughter Peyton Herzog (right) at Memorial Stadium, Saturday afternoon.Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
6 year old Jack Bazelon of Milwaukee, Wisconsin keeps his eye on the finish line. Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
David Calhoun urges on his 2 year-old daughter Suri to the finish line on Saturday afternoon. Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Dash Milam, 6 years old of Champaign crosses the finish line as his dad, Kevin takes pictures.Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Zak Shepherd of Fisher, takes a picture with his daughter Addilyn (cq) who is 7 years old after they ran in the Busey Illinois Youth Run.Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
4 year old Aubrey Rechenmacher of Mahomet talks with a "Subway Sandwich" character before the start of the Busey Illinois Youth Run.Busey Illinois Youth Run, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.