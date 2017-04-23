Final Day of Ebertfest 2017, featuring the film De-Lovely and its director Irwin Winkler. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Virginia Theatre.
-
Ebertfest 2017: Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
De-Lovely director Irwin Winkler is awarded the Golden Thumb by Chaz Ebert. Final Day of Ebertfest 2017, featuring the film De-Lovely and its director Irwin Winkler. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Virginia Theatre.
-
Ebertfest 2017: Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Director Irwin Winkler. Final Day of Ebertfest 2017, featuring the film De-Lovely and its director Irwin Winkler. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Virginia Theatre.
-
Ebertfest 2017: Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Movie goers exit the Virginia Theatre on the final day of Ebertfest 2017. Final Day of Ebertfest 2017, featuring the film De-Lovely and its director Irwin Winkler. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Virginia Theatre.
-
Ebertfest 2017: Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Charles Winkler who produced De-Lovely with his father, Irwin directing. Final Day of Ebertfest 2017, featuring the film De-Lovely and its director Irwin Winkler. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Virginia Theatre.
-
Ebertfest 2017: Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Irwin Winkler (third from left) and his son Charles (second from left) discuss making De-Lovely. Final Day of Ebertfest 2017, featuring the film De-Lovely and its director Irwin Winkler. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Virginia Theatre.
-
Ebertfest 2017: Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
A scene from De-Lovely starring Kevin Kline. Final Day of Ebertfest 2017, featuring the film De-Lovely and its director Irwin Winkler. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Virginia Theatre.
-
Ebertfest 2017: Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Final Day of Ebertfest 2017, featuring the film De-Lovely and its director Irwin Winkler. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Virginia Theatre.
-
Ebertfest 2017: Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Final Day of Ebertfest 2017, featuring the film De-Lovely and its director Irwin Winkler. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Virginia Theatre.
-
Ebertfest 2017: Final Day
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jimmy and Donnie (right) Demers of Worcester, Massachusetts perform a Cole Porter song for the audience on the final day of Ebertfest 2017. Final Day of Ebertfest 2017, featuring the film De-Lovely and its director Irwin Winkler. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Virginia Theatre.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.