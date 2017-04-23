University of Illinois Men's and Women's Dual Meet, Sunday, April 23, 2017, at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. The men faced Ohio State while the women took on Michigan.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aleks Vukic in the #2 Dobles Match vs Ohio State. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Ohio State, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Louise Kwong keeps her eye on the ball in the #1 Doubles Match vs Michigan. University of Illinois Women's Tennis vs Michigan, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Louise Kwong (left) and Ines Vias celebrate a point against Michigan in the #1 Doubles Match. University of Illinois Women's Tennis vs Michigan, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Louise Kwong keeps her eye on the ball in the #1 Doubles Match vs Michigan. University of Illinois Women's Tennis vs Michigan, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Women's Tennis vs Michigan, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Vuk Budic.University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Ohio State, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Madie Baillon competes in the #3 Match vs Michigan. University of Illinois Women's Tennis vs Michigan, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois;s Aleks Kovacevic prepares to hit a low ball in the #1 Doubles Match. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Ohio State, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Ines Vias returns the ball in the #1 Doubles Match vs Michigan. University of Illinois Women's Tennis vs Michigan, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aleks Kovacevic (right) returns a serve as his doubles partner Alex Jesse looks on. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Ohio State, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jaclyn Switkes in the #4 match vs Michigan. University of Illinois Women's Tennis vs Michigan, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
#1 Doubles team Aleks Kovacevic (left) and Alex Jesse (right) discuss their strategy vs Ohio State. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Ohio State, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Women's Tennis vs Michigan, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aleks Vukic. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Ohio State, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Louise Kwong in the #1 Match vs Michigan. University of Illinois Women's Tennis vs Michigan, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
#2 Doubles Match vs Ohio State, Illinois's Aleks Vukic serves as partner Vuk Budic defends. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Ohio State, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Women's Tennis vs Michigan, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aleks Kovacevic keeps his eye on the ball. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Ohio State, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Madie Baillon competes in the #2 Doubles Match vs Michigan. University of Illinois Women's Tennis vs Michigan, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Aaron Hiltzik returns a serve in the #3 Doubles match vs Ohio State. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Ohio State, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
-
UI Men's & Women's Tennis
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Louise Kwong keeps her eye on the ball in the #1 Doubles Match vs Michigan. University of Illinois Women's Tennis vs Michigan, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.