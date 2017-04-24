Monticello takes on Urbana in softball action at Monticello on Monday, April 24, 2017.
HS Softball: Monticello vs. Urbana
Photographer: Heather Coit
Monticello's Hannah Oberheim (16) celebrates her run with teammate, Jenny Hinton (21), who was up to bat, during the first inning against Urbana in softball action at Monticello on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Urbana's, from left, Autumn Dysart, Maddie Sanders and Lauren Matson get ready to take the field against Monticello in the second inning at Monticello on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Urbana's Kham White (11) tries to make contact with the ball in the first inning against Monticello in softball action at Monticello on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Monticello's Leslie Taylor (5) pitches to Urbana in the first inning in softball action at Monticello on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Monticello's Makenzie Reedy (1) and teammate Kamryn Menacher (22) get ready for the second inning as the Sages enjoy a strong lead over Urbana in softball action at Monticello on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Urbana's Maddie Sanders (2) left, and Kham White (11) scramble for a ball in the outfield during the first inning against Monticello in softball action at Monticello on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Monticello's Hannah Oberheim (16) makes a catch before Urbana's Kham White (16), not pictured, can make it to first base in the first inning at Monticello on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Urbana's Autumn Dysart (18) pitches to Monticello in the second inning at Monticello on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Urbana's Anias Flintroy (5) is up at bat in the second inning against Monticello in softball action at Monticello on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Monticello's Leslie Taylor (5) keeps her eye on the ball in the first inning against Urbana in softball action at Monticello on Monday, April 24, 2017.
