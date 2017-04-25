HS Baseball: Rantoul vs Unity

Rantoul takes on Unity in baseball action at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Unity's Kyle Cooper (12), with ball in glove, catches some air along with plenty of dust as Rantoul's Holden Yates (7) waits for the umpire's call while on second base in the fourth inning at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Rantoul's John Frerichs (3) prepares to make contact with the ball in the first inning against Unity in baseball action at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Unity's Bobby Barnard (1) avoids the ball as he sprints toward second base in the third inning against Rantoul at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Rantoul takes on Unity in baseball action at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Unity's Bobby Barnard (1) lands safely onto second base before Rantoul's John Frerichs (30 can tag him out in the third inning at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Unity's Alex Eisenmenger (9) prepares to catch the ball after Rantoul's Holden Yates (7) safely reaches first base in the fourth inning at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Unity Rockets gather before the start of the second inning against Rantoul in baseball action at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Rantoul teammate's, including Chad Vermillion (12), third from left, gather before the fourth inning against Unity in baseball action at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Unity's John Fisher (6) pitches to Rantoul in the first inning at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Rantoul's Adam Crites (1) pitches to Unity in the fourth inning at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Unity's Kyle Cooper (12) prepares to take a swing in the third inning against Rantoul at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
