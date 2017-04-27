"1950s Tuscany provides the setting for this Tony Award-winning story of love and hope, fears and expectations." from the Krannert Center calendar.
Dawn Harris, director Julie Jordan Gunn and Michael Tilley, musical directors
Book by Craig Lucas Music by Adam Guettel Based on the novella by Elizabeth Spencer
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Light in the Piazza
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
Clara Johnson played by Lara Semetko and Fabrizo Naccarelli played by Nole Jones during a rehearsal of "Light in the Piazza" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Light in the Piazza
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
Margaret Johnson played by Caitlin Richardson and Clara Johnson played by Lara Semetko during a rehearsal of "Light in the Piazza" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Light in the Piazza
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
A distressed Clara Johnson played by Lara Semetko acosts strangers during a rehearsal of "Light in the Piazza" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Light in the Piazza
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
Signor Naccarelli played by William T. Duke, Margaret Johnson played by Caitlin Richardson , Clara Johnson played by Lara Semetko and Fabrizo Naccarelli played by Nole Jones during a rehearsal of "Light in the Piazza" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Light in the Piazza
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
Signor Naccarelli played by William T. Duke reacts as he sees how Clara Johnson played by Lara Semetko hows filled out marriage documents while Margaret Johnson played by Caitlin Richardson and Signora Naccarelli played by Kristine Phillips look on during a rehearsal of "Light in the Piazza" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Light in the Piazza
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
Margaret Johnson played by Caitlin Richardson during a rehearsal of "Light in the Piazza" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Light in the Piazza
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
Clara Johnson played by Lara Semetko reacts to Franca Naccarelli played by Anna Burton negative comments about Fabrizio during a rehearsal of "Light in the Piazza" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Light in the Piazza
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
Clara Johnson played by Lara Semetko during a rehearsal of "Light in the Piazza" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Light in the Piazza
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
Clara Johnson played by Lara Semetko and Fabrizo Naccarelli played by Nole Jones during a rehearsal of "Light in the Piazza" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Light in the Piazza
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
From left : Signor Naccarelli played by William T. Duke, Franca Naccarelli played by Anna Burton, Signora Naccarelli played by Kristine Phillips,Margaret Johnson played by Caitlin Richardson, Guiseppe Naccarelli played by Stephen Condon, Fabrizo Naccarelli played by Nole Jones, Clara Johnson played by Lara Semetko during a rehearsal of "Light in the Piazza" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Light in the Piazza
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
Franca Naccarelli played by Anna Burton tells Clara Johnson played by Lara Semetko about her marriage problems during a rehearsal of "Light in the Piazza" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Light in the Piazza
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
Clara Johnson played by Lara Semetko and Fabrizo Naccarelli played by Nole Jones during a rehearsal of "Light in the Piazza" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Light in the Piazza
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
Fabrizo Naccarelli played by Nole Jones sings of Clara as Guiseppe Naccarelli played by Stephen Condon and Signor Naccarelli played by William T. Duke talk during a rehearsal of "Light in the Piazza" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.