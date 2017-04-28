Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brook Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood during a press conference at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday April 28, 2017.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood during a press conference at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday April 28, 2017.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood during a press conference at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday April 28, 2017.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood during a press conference at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday April 28, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
The WIXY Cow greets Garth Brooks fans at the State Farm Center. Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
The crowd enters State Farm Center Friday evening for the Garth Brooks Concert. Garth Brooks Concert, Friday, April 28, 2017 at the State Farm Center.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.