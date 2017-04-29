The Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation and ProCamps put on a Football Camp for children 9-13, with the help of University of Illinois Football players and coaches. Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Irwin Indoor Football Facility.
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks is all smiles as he watches kids from 9-13 participate in a football camp.
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks cheers on kids participating in football camp.
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Wide Receiver Mikey Dudek works on fundamentals with his group of kids on Saturday morning.
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks checks over the drills Saturday morning.
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Grad Coach (defense) Joe Fotu talks about team work during football camp.
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Grad Coach (defense) Joe Fotu gathers his group in preparation for a drill.
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Shane Toub works with one of the kids from his group.
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus works with a group of kids Saturday morning.
Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Linebacker Brandon Jones runs a drill with a group of kids Saturday morning.
