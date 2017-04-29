Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids
Sat, 04/29/2017 - 4:25pm | Holly Hart

The Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation and ProCamps put on a Football Camp for children 9-13, with the help of University of Illinois Football players and coaches. Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Irwin Indoor Football Facility. 

