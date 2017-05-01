Monticello vs. St. Thomas More in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello's Brittany Roberts(16) and St. Thomas More's Kayleigh Doyle(17) in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello's Faith Rund(0) reacts to letting a goal get by in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello's Faith Rund(0) in the goal in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello's Livia Schumacher(18) and St. Thomas More's Maria Lukusa(25) in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello's Hannah Offenback(2)and St. Thomas More's Izzy Schmitt(10) in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello's Faith Rund(0) tries to stop a goal in front of teammate Livia Schumacher(18) in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello's Hannah Offenback(2) and St. Thomas More's Kaia Bowen(20) in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello's Faith Rund(0) and St. Thomas More's Abbey Horn(21)in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
St. Thomas More's Andie Bolton(13) in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
St. Thomas More's bench keeps warm in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
St. Thomas More's Dana Hergenrother(3), left, and Andie Bolton(13) following a goal in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello's Mia Maupin(12) and St. Thomas More's Kayleigh Doyle(17) in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017. STM was designated the home team because the game was originally scheduled for their field .
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello's Livia Schumacher(18) and St. Thomas More's Maria Lukusa(25) in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello's Brooke Helmuth(4) and St. Thomas More's Abby Leibach(4) in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello fans Jenna, left, and Paula Prather try to keep warm and dry in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello's Faith Rund attempts to stop a goal in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello's Hannah Offenback(2) and St. Thomas More's Andie Bolton(13)in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
-
HS Soccer: Monticello vs. STM
Monticello's Meghan Droege(9) and St. Thomas More's Eliza Kramer(6) in a prep soccer game at Monticello on Monday, May 1, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.