A look at daily life in central Illinois through the lens of the News-Gazette Photographers.
Central Illinois Daily Life: May 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Addie Lederman, right, a UI graduate student, listens to Mike Nauheimer, store manager of Neutral Cycle, as he tunes up her bike at a Welcome Station, one of 10 across Champaign, Urbana and UI campus, during Bike to Work Day at the Champaign City Building on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Bruce Knight, background left, planning & development director of City of Champaign, parks his bike after riding 4 1/2 miles to work on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The morning event helped kick off the eighth annual C-U Bike Month with donated money going to Champaign County Bikes' Earn-A-Bike Program.
Central Illinois Daily Life: May 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Bruce Knight, right, planning & development director at City of Champaign, warms up with some coffee while visiting with Rick Langlois, one of the founders of Champaign County Bikes, after they bicycled to a Welcome Station, one of 10 across Champaign, Urbana and UI campus, during Bike to Work Day at the Champaign City Building in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The morning event helped kick off the eighth annual C-U Bike Month and to donate money to Champaign County Bikes' Earn-A-Bike Program.
Central Illinois Daily Life: May 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Rick Langlois, of Champaign, one of the founders of Champaign County Bikes, gets ready to take off from a Welcome Station, one of 10 across Champaign, Urbana and UI campus, during the Bike to Work Day at the Champaign City Building in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Donald Todd, far right, of Champaign, enjoys coffee provided by the station as he waits for friends to show up near the bike, background center, he built for himself. The morning event helped kick off the eighth annual C-U Bike Month and to donate money to Champaign County Bikes' Earn-A-Bike Program.
