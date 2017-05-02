HS Boys Track: Twin City Invite 2017

Annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Urbana's Destin Lambe Lambe, left, and St. Thomas More's Ian Clapper battle to the finish in the 800m at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Centennial's James Williams, left, watches as Christian Phillips, Urbana, reacts after winning the fourth heat of the 100m at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Centennial's Henoc Mondika wins the 400m at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The finish of the second heat of the 100m at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Winner of the third heat of the 100m at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The finish of the first heat of the 100m at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Central's John Miller crosses the finish to win the 4x800 relay at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
St. Thomas More's Hunter Howell starts off in the 4x100 at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
An Urbana runner in the 4x800 at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Urbana's Zach Glass crosses the finish to win the 4x100 at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Urbana's Lawrence Williams takes the baton in the 4x200m relay at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Centennial's Cameron Mustafa wins in the 110m high hurdles at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Christian Phillips, Urbana, crosses the finish to win the fourth heat of the 100m at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Central's John Miller leaves the pack behind as he wins the 800m at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Centennial's Hunter Fitzwater, left, takes the baton from Henry Hornbrook in the 4x800 at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Christian Phillips, Urbana, crosses the finish to win the 4x200m relay at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Centennial's Jonathan McNamara in the 100m wheelchair division at the annual boys' track and field Twin City Invite at Harold Jester Track in Champaign on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
