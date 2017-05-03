Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Balloon School
Wed, 05/03/2017 - 3:50pm | Heather Coit

Northeast Elementary Magnet School students enter the envelope of a hot-air balloon, piloted by Donna Carlton-Vish on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Carlton-Vish put on a balloon school for students to preview a more in-depth one that will be part of the second annual Ballons Over Vermilion Festival, July 14-15 at the Vermilion Regional Airport.

