Oakwood vs. Westville in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Oakwood won 8-3.
HS Baseball: Oakwood vs. Westville
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Westville's Clayton Cheesman (17) makes it safely back to first under the tag fom Oakwood's Skylar Bolton (2) in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Oakwood's Gavin Jarling (4) makes a catch in center field in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Oakwood's Hunter Phelps (3) throws from short to first through the rain in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
An Oakwood player makes one of many trips to a cornfield to retrieve foul balls in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
The umpire watches as Oakwood's Kyle Alyea (11) crosses home as Westville's Connor Holden (24) waits for the ball in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Oakwood's head coach Ryan McFarland in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Oakwood's Trent Hicks (11) ducks away as Westville's Connor Holden (24) snags a high pitch in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Oakwood's Chase Vinson (9) keeps an eye on Westville's Clayton Cheesman's (17) attempt to get the ball at third base in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Oakwood's Hunter Phelps (3) slides into home as Westville's Connor Holden (24) catches the ball and attempts to thorw to second in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Westville's Dalton Dalbey (28) pitches in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Oakwood's Chase Vinson (9) pitches in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Oakwood's Chase Vinson (9) cleans the mud off of his cleats on the mound in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Oakwood's Hunter Phelps (3) grins as he watches his hit get to the outfield in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Westville's Beau Prater (12) gets Oakwood's Hunter Phelps (3) out at second on a steal in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Oakwood's Gavin Jarling (4) bats in a prep baseball game at Oakwood Park on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
