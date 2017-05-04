Flood waters rise in towns like St. Joseph, Broadlands, Villa Grove and Catlin, where Salt Fork North Elementary School let students out early on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
-
Local flooding in May 2017
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Students board buses at Salt Fork North Elementary School in Catlin on Thursday May 4, 2017 for a 11:30 a.m. dismissal because of rising water on area roadways.
-
Local flooding in May 2017
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A school bus for the Salt Fork District rolls past a flooded ditch in Catlin on Thursday May 4, 2017, headed to Salt Fork North Elementary School that were dismissed early because of rising water on area roadways.
-
Local flooding in May 2017
White Heath flooding
-
Local flooding in May 2017
Photographer:
Nora Maberry-Daniels/The Leader
A sign for the Immanuel Lutheran Church stands in flood waters in Broadlands.
-
Local flooding in May 2017
White Heath flooding
-
Local flooding in May 2017
Photographer:
Nora Maberry-Daniels/The Leader
A Lowe's delivery truck is stopped in front of flood waters on First and Elm streets in Broadlands.
-
Local flooding in May 2017
White Heath flooding
-
Local flooding in May 2017
Photographer:
Nora Maberry-Daniels/The Leader
Flood waters in front of Heritage High School in Broadlands. Board of Education member Kimberly Ashbrook said the district dismissed early due to flooded country roads in the southern part of the district.
-
Local flooding in May 2017
Photographer:
Broadland flooding
-
Local flooding in May 2017
Photographer:
Nora Maberry-Daniels/The Leader
A car drives through the flooded intersection of Main and Evergreen on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in St. Joseph. The village has put up signs warning drivers of standing water.
-
Local flooding in May 2017
Photographer:
Nora Maberry-Daniels/The Leader
A car turns onto Briarcliff Drive on Thursday, May 4, 2017, to avoid the flooded intersection of Evergreen and Main in St. Joseph.
-
Local flooding in May 2017
Broadland flooding
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.