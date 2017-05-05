The Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
HS Girls Track: Big 12 Meet
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's Ayanna Kelly-Weatherspoon reacts to winning the 4X200 Relay during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Trinity Brown wins the first heat of the 100 Meter Dash during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Ameia Wilson smiles aftere winning the third heat of the 100 Meter Dash during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's Kynzee Boastick, left, edges out Normal West's Gracie Gallagher to place third in the 800 Meter Run during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's Olivia Rosenstein places second in the 1600 Meter Run during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Peyton Hile, left, and Centennial's Rileigh Hackman start the 1600 Meter Run during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central athletes relax between races on a purple stuffed bag during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Ameia Wilson a tthe start of the 4X200 Meter Relay during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Shaunice Garbutt wins the 1600 Meter Run during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Keneisha Williams reacts to finding out she broke a minute in placing second in the 400 Meter Dash during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's Diamonasia Taylor clears the bar to win the High Jump during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urban's Ayanna Kelly-Weatherspoon nears the finish to win the 4x100 Meter Relay during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's Shelby Burgin,left, nd Centenial's Valena Greene in the 100 Meter High Hurdles during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Payton Jones in the 300 Meter Hurdles during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Valena Greene starts out the 4X100 Meter Relay during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
