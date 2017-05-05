The Immigration Project fundraiser event was held in Champaign on April 20, 2017.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
Tango Dancers work the dance floor during the Immigration Project fundraiser. The C-U Tango Community performed at the end of the evening in a show of solidarity for the event.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
Dancers Natalia Falchenko and Erwin Goldfarb warm up on the dance floor for the C-U Tango Community performance at the Immigration Project fundraiser.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
Champaign business owner, Sam Issa, shares his experience growing up in Lebanon while the country was at war.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
Natalia Falchenko with her tango partner, Erwin Goldfarb at the Immigration Project fundraiser. The duo danced with the C-U Tango Community at the end of the evening in a show of solidarity for the organization.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
Latonya Stovall (front left) and Anne Martinkus (front right), with friends (back from left) Kristen Fischer, Sam Anderson, and Rhen Fitzjarrald(cq).
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
Tango Dancers work the dance floor during the Immigration Project fundraiser. The C-U Tango Community performed at the end of the evening in a show of solidarity for the event.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
Tango Dancers work the dance floor during the Immigration Project fundraiser. The C-U Tango Community performed at the end of the evening in a show of solidarity for the event.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
From the left are Immigration Project Volunteer Development Director Christine Howe, Executive Director Charlotte Alvarez, and Immigration Attorney, Champaign Regional Office, Rebekeh Niblock.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
Rita Blockman, Immigration Project Fundraiser Chairperson (left), with Laurie Berger, Immigration Project Board President, and Myra Gordon of the organization's Bloomington-Normal Committee for Community Outreach/Fundraising.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
From the left are Danielle Zavala and Betoel Escobar of the of the Champaign-Urbana Community Outreach for The Immigration Project, and Immigration Project event chair, Rita Blockman.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
From the left are Carolyn Nadeau of the Immigration Project Bloomington-Normal Committee for Community Outreach/Fundraising, David Hirst Immigration Project Board Member and Director of the Navigator Program, and Laurie Berger Immigration Project Board President.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
Elizabeth Kakoma (left) visits with Paul Hixson at the Immigration Project fundraiser.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
Hung Him (left) and Joo Yim a the Immigration Project Fundraiser held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
Urbana Mayor-Elect, Diane Marlin (third from the left) with a group of Urbana residents at the Immigration Project fundrasier. From the left are Chuck Cowger, Kathleen Holden, Diane Marlin, David Prochaska, Kathy Vance, Ruth Wene, and Tom Seals.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
Leah Heil with her Uncle, Erwin Goldfarb at the Immigration Project fundraiser. Goldfarb danced the Tango with the C-U Tango Community at the end of the evening in a show of solidarity for the organization.
-
Immigration Project Fundraiser 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
The Immigration Project fundraiser event in Champaign on April 20, 2017
Martin Perry (left) of the Immigration Project Champaign-Urbana Committee for Community Outreach/Fundraising with event emcee, Paul D. Wilson (center), and Arnold Blockman (right) at the Immigration Project fundraiser held at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.