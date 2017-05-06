Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UI Softball vs Ohio State
Sat, 05/06/2017 - 5:13pm | Holly Hart

University of Illinois Softball vs Ohio State, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Eicrhelberger Field in Urbana. The Illini defeated the Buckeye's 11-6. 

