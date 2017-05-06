UI Softball vs Ohio State

University of Illinois Softball vs Ohio State, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Eicrhelberger Field in Urbana. The Illini defeated the Buckeye's 11-6.
Illinois pitcher Breanna Wonderly underhands the ball to first throwing out Ohio State's Maddie Morotti. University of Illinois Softball vs Ohio State, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Eicrhelberger Field in Urbana.
Illinois Center Fielder Kiana Sherlund just misses a catch against Ohio State. University of Illinois Softball vs Ohio State, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Eicrhelberger Field in Urbana.
Illinois Short Stop Ruby Rivera makes a throw to first for an out in the second inning, University of Illinois Softball vs Ohio State, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Eicrhelberger Field in Urbana.
Illinois's Leigh Farina slides safety into third as Ohio State third basemanAnna Kirk waits for the throw from the outfield. University of Illinois Softball vs Ohio State, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Eicrhelberger Field in Urbana.
Illinois third baseman Annie Fleming throw to first for an out. University of Illinois Softball vs Ohio State, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Eicrhelberger Field in Urbana.
Illinois's Ruby Riveria looks at a low pitch. University of Illinois Softball vs Ohio State, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Eicrhelberger Field in Urbana.
Illinois pitcher Breanna Wonderly. University of Illinois Softball vs Ohio State, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Eicrhelberger Field in Urbana.
Illinois Head Coach Tyra Perry on the sideline Saturday afternoon. University of Illinois Softball vs Ohio State, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Eicrhelberger Field in Urbana.
Illinois third baseman Annie Fleming throw to first for an out. University of Illinois Softball vs Ohio State, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Eicrhelberger Field in Urbana.
Illinois's Leigh Farina swings away in the third inning. University of Illinois Softball vs Ohio State, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Eicrhelberger Field in Urbana.
