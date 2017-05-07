Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Solon House Tour

Sun, 05/07/2017 - 4:44pm | Holly Hart

The Preservation and Conservation Society gives tours of the Solon House, 503 S. State Street in Champaign, Sunday, May 7, 2017. The Solon house is ready to sell and will be put on the market at the end of May. 

