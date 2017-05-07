Solon House Tour

The Preservation and Conservation Society gives tours of the Solon House, 503 S. State Street in Champaign, Sunday, May 7, 2017. The Solon house is ready to sell and will be put on the market at the end of May.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photo's of member's of the Solon Family.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The staircase as you enter the Solon House.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Visitors line up for a tour of the Solon House Sunday morning.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The kitchen of the Solon House.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The remains of the chimney that was blown over in the 2006 wind storm.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Visitors explore the attic in the Solon House.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Visitors explore the attic in the Solon House. The Preservation and Conservation Society gives tours of the Solon House, 503 S. State Street in Champaign, Sunday, May 7, 2017. The Solon house is ready to sell and will be put on the market at the end of May.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photo of the Solon House from it's hayday.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Visitors tour one of the bedrooms in the Solon House.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Antic Sewing Machine in one of the bedrooms at the Solon House.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Preservation and Conservation Society gives tours of the Solon House, 503 S. State Street in Champaign, Sunday, May 7, 2017. The Solon house is ready to sell and will be put on the market at the end of May.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The basement of the Solon House.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Old fixtures in the basement of the Solon House.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Preservation and Conservation Society gives tours of the Solon House, 503 S. State Street in Champaign, Sunday, May 7, 2017. The Solon house is ready to sell and will be put on the market at the end of May.
