UI Baseball vs Maryland

University of Illinois Baseball vs Maryland, Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Illinois Field. Illinois defeated Maryland 8-6 to sweep the series 2 games to 1.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Pat McInerney connects with the ball.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Michael Massey throws out Maryland's Zach Jancarski at second. The runner at first was safe.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Michael Massey looks at a high pitch in the third inning.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Bren Spillane waits for the pitch in the bottom of the second inning.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Pat McInerney celebrates hitting a home run.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Ben Troike dives back to first base.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Casey Dodge tries to beat the throw to first. Dodge was called out on the play.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Ben Troike gives the ball a ride in the seventh inning.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bren Spilland looses the ball in the sun in the top of the 9th inning.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Starting pitcher Matthew James.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
