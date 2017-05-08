HS Softball: SJ-O vs. Tuscola

Tuscola vs. St. Joseph-Ogden in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's Ashtyn Clark (4) smiles at Tuscola's head coach Lenny Sementi as she rounds third on her way home after hitting her second home run in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's Allison Clark (14) bats in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's Allison Clark (14)catches a pop up at first base as teammates watch fromt the dugout in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's Natalie Bates (6) bunts in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's Natalie Bates (6) crosses first base before St. Joseph-Ogden's Emmy Graver (9) getes the ball in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Allie Place (15) bats in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Zoey Witruk (00) pitches in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's head coach Lenny Sementi in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's head coach, Randy Wolken sees the writing on the wall in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Logan Frerichs (3) catches a ball in the outfield in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's Ashtyn Clark (4) is mobbed by teammates at home plate after hitting her first of two home runs in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's Abbey Walsh (17) heads back to second base as she watches St. Joseph-Ogden's Zoey Witruk (00) get the ball back on the mound in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's Natalie Bates (6) ctches a fly ball in the outfield in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Katie Poulter (14) leads off of first base in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Plte umpire Brad Jones discusses a play with Tuscola's head coach Lenny Sementi in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden'sfans line the outfield fence in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Emmy Graver (9) makes a catch at first base in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kenzie Pence (22) catches a ball in the outfield in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's Clare Ring (2) catches a fly ball in left field in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's Alexis Koester (1) tries to keep control of the ball as St. Joseph-Ogden's Kenzie Pence (22) slides into second base in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's Morgan Day (11) pitches in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's Ashtyn Clark (4) smiles at teammates on her way home after hitting her second home run in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's Ashtyn Clark (4) smiles at teammates on her way home after hitting her first home run in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's Isabelle Shelmadine (7) leads off first base as she watches the ball in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Tuscola's players watch as St. Joe is introduced in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kenzie Pence (22) bats in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's #7 bats in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.
