Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
-
Girls IHSA Sectional Track
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Zea Maroon takes the final hurdle ahead of teammate Parker Francisco in the final heat of the 300 Meter Hurdles. Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
-
Girls IHSA Sectional Track
Photographer: Holly Hart
The final heat of 100 Meter Dash. Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
-
Girls IHSA Sectional Track
Photographer: Holly Hart
Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
-
Girls IHSA Sectional Track
Photographer: Holly Hart
Uni's Annemarie Michael heads to a first place finish in the 3200 Meter run. Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
-
Girls IHSA Sectional Track
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Frankie Izard (left) stays a step ahead of Danville Schlarman's Jayden King in the fourth and final heat of the 100 Meter Dash. Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
-
Girls IHSA Sectional Track
Photographer: Holly Hart
300 Meter Hurdles. Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
-
Girls IHSA Sectional Track
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Parker Francisco finishes first in the final heat of the 100 Meter Hurdles. Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
-
Girls IHSA Sectional Track
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Thomas More's Marguerite Hendrickson (left) finishes first in the fourth and final heat of the 800 Meter Run.Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
-
Girls IHSA Sectional Track
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bismarck-Henning's Morgan Drennan (right) strides to a second place finish in the fourth and final heat of the 400 Meter Dash. Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
-
Girls IHSA Sectional Track
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Thomas More's Marguerite Hendrickson stays ahead of the compassion in the fourth and final heat of the 400 Meter Dash. Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
-
Girls IHSA Sectional Track
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Zea Maroon (right) strides to the final hurdle in the 300 Meter Hurdles in front of teammate Parker Francisco (middle) and Bismark-Henning's Emily Meidel. Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
-
Girls IHSA Sectional Track
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Frankie Izard (right) prepares to hand off the baton to teammate Hanna Atwood in the second and final heat of the 4x200 Meter Relay. Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
-
Girls IHSA Sectional Track
Photographer: Holly Hart
Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
-
Girls IHSA Sectional Track
Photographer: Holly Hart
Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.