Parkland Community College hosted Danville in Champaign Saturday, May 13, 2017.
NJCAA baseball: Parkland vs. Danville
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Parkland Community College SS Jonathan Brandt looks to throw to first after fielding a ground ball in the first inning in a game with Danville in Champaign on Saturday May 13, 2017.
Parkland Community College's Brendan Joyce tables up with Danville Community College first baseman Carson Davis on a pick-off attempt in Champaign on Saturday May 13, 2017.
Danville Community College SS Matt Wolf fields a ground ball in Champaign on Saturday May 13, 2017.
Parkland Community College's Trystin Raikes connects for a RBI double in the third inning in Champaign on Saturday May 13, 2017.
Danville Community College's Connor Taylor drivers a pitch to a Parkland Community College batter in Champaign on Saturday May 13, 2017.
Parkland Community College's Jarret Olson delivers in Champaign on Saturday May 13, 2017.
