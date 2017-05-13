The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
Grads wave to family and friends before the start of the graduation ceremony. The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
Actor, Author, Nick Offerman address the class of 2017. The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
Graduates listen to the address by Nick Offerman Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium. The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
Actor, Author, Nick Offerman tips his cap to the class of 2017. The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
l-r U of I 2017 graduates Peter Westerfield, Madison Ross-Ryan and Michael Kus show off their dancing skills before the start of the commencement ceremony. The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
U of I graduate Anthony Williams waits patiently for the ceremony to start on a warm Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium. Williams majored in Education. The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
Graduates Viktorija (cq) Strops (right) and Kaela (cq) Kiefer smile brightly on the morning of graduation. The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
l-r grades Rachel Richardson, Lexi Palacios and Nicole Benus pose for a picture before the start of the graduation ceremony. The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
-
University of Illinois 2017 Graduation
Photographer: Holly Hart
The University of Illinois 2017 Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker: Nick Offerman. Saturday, May, 13, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.