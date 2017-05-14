Unity Graduation 2017

68th Annual Commencement Exercises Unity High School, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Unity High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity graduates line up for commencement exercises, Sunday afternoon at Unity High School. 68th Annual Commencement Exercises Unity High School, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Unity High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rylie Brown prepares to take part in the Commencement Ceremony Sunday, Afternoon at Unity High School. 68th Annual Commencement Exercises Unity High School, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Unity High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
68th Annual Commencement Exercises Unity High School, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Unity High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity Grad Seth Hatchel (center) places his hand on his heart for the playing of the National Anthem. 68th Annual Commencement Exercises Unity High School, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Unity High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Madison Wilson gives the Class of 2017 Address for Unity High School. 68th Annual Commencement Exercises Unity High School, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Unity High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity band graduates play one more time before receiving their diploma's. 68th Annual Commencement Exercises Unity High School, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Unity High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity choir grads sing one last song before receiving their diploma's. 68th Annual Commencement Exercises Unity High School, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Unity High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Briahna (cq) McGowan receives her diploma and has her picture taken during Unity's Commencement Ceremony. 68th Annual Commencement Exercises Unity High School, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Unity High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ann Martin is excited to receive her diploma Sunday afternoon at Unity HighSchool. 68th Annual Commencement Exercises Unity High School, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Unity High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
68th Annual Commencement Exercises Unity High School, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Unity High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
68th Annual Commencement Exercises Unity High School, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Unity High School.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.