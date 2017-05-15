The 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's 3200 relay team celebrates setting a school record at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Katie Kidwell, Watseka, in the long Jump at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jonathan Decker, Unity, in the high jump at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jaiden Nelson, Danville, in the shot put at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Hunter Hendershoot, Mahomet-Seymour, in the shot put at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Hunter Woodard, Tuscola, in the shot put at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Cassie Perry, Mahomet Seymour, in the discus at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork, in the discus at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nicholas Jackson, Champaign Central, in the high jump at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Aliyah Welter, Monticello, in the pole vault at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kyartan Earvin, Urbana, takes time out to work on starts with Prentiss Hemphill Jr., 6, at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Unity's Dawson Kaiser, center, held on to win the 100 at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's Olivia Rosenstein winning the 3200 relay for Urbana at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville crosses the line to win the 3200 relay at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
UNI comes in second in the 3200 relay at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Watseka and Ridgeview race to the finish of the 3200 relay at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ayana Kelley Weatherspoon crosses the line to win the 4x100 relay for Urbana at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's Libby Cultra wins the 3200 at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Noah Hile wins the 3200 at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Fisher's Alayna Stalter wins the 100 High Hurdles at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Steven Migut, Unity, wins the 110 High Hurdles at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Ameia Wilson leads Ridgeview's Mya Tinsley to the finish of the 100 at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ameia Wilson, Danville, in the long jump at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana in the 3200 relay at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mahomet-Seymour in the 3200 relay at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana in the 3200 relay at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mahomet-Seymour in the 3200 relay at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana in the 3200 relay at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mahomet-Seymour in the 3200 relay at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kolby Mayfield, Danville, in the shot put at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Katie Witte, Salt Fork, in the discus at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's Christian Phillips smiles as he wins the 4x100 relay at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Fisher's Alayna Stalter is congratulated by race mates after winning the 100 High Hurdles at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ben Schultz of Champaign Central in the Triple Jump at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Levi Williams of Unity in the Triple Jump at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.