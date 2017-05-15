On The Town: May 14, 2017

Nearly 200 people gathered at the Hawthorn Suites in Champaign for the Champaign County Health Care Consumers (CCHCC) Annual Awards Dinner. This year’s ceremony also celebrated the CCHCC’s 40th anniversary of community organizing for health care access and justice.
Illinois House Representative Carol Ammons (right) with her husband Aaron Ammons at the Champaign County Health Care Consumers Annual Awards Dinner. Carol Ammons received one of two Legislative Leadership awards at the event.
Lisa Dixon, Executive Director of Champaign County Health Care Consumers addresses the guests at the organization's Annual Awards Dinner.
Magnolia "Maggie" Cook (left) of the 5th and Hill neighborhood group with Sheila Ferguson, Executive Director of Rosecrance at the Champaign County Health Care Consumers Annual Awards Dinner.
Champaign County Health Care Consumers Client Services Coordinator, Adani Sanchez, takes votes for the organization's Golden Bedpan Award at the organization's Annual Awards Dinner.
Senator Scott Bennett (center) received one of two Legislative Leadership Awards at the Champaign County Health Care Consumers Annual Awards Dinner. On the left is Champaign Count Health Care Consumers Board Chair, Lisa Dixon, and Claudia Lenhoff, Executive Director is on the right.
Two of Senator Scott Bennett's interns, James Holevas (left) and Austin Stadelman (right) check out the awards ready for distribution at the Champaign County Health Care Consumers Annual Awards Dinner.
Champaign County Health Care Consumers staff (from left), Michaela Connell, Faith Harper, and Denise Stevens at the organization's Annual Awards Dinner.
Karen Readel (left), Shelley Masar (center), and Sally Anderson (right), visit during the Champaign County Health Care Consumers Annual Awards Dinner.
Sessy Nyman, Executive Director of EverThrive Illinois (left) with Champaign County Health Care Consumers Client Services Coordinator, Adani Sanchez at the Champaign County Health Care Consumers Annual Awards Dinner. EverThrive Illinois received The Illinois Disciples Foundation Movement Building Award at the event.
Paulette Peeples, Champaign County Health Care Consumers Medicare 100 Plus Organizer (left) with Henrietta DeBoer Volunteer of the Year award recipient, Henaretta(cq) Allen at the Champaign County Health Care Consumers Annual Awards Dinner.
Champaign County Health Care Consumers staff Chris Garcia (left) and Jen Tayabji greeted guests at the check in table for the organization's Annual Awards Dinner.
