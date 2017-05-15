Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, May 15, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Tilmon lands at Missouri

On The Town: May 14, 2017
| Subscribe

On The Town: May 14, 2017

Mon, 05/15/2017 - 10:10am | John Dixon

Nearly 200 people gathered at the Hawthorn Suites in Champaign for the Champaign County Health Care Consumers (CCHCC) Annual Awards Dinner. This year’s ceremony also celebrated the CCHCC’s 40th anniversary of community organizing for health care access and justice.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.