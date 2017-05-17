2A Baseball Regional: STM vs. SJ-O

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. St. Thomas More in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
St. Thomas More's Nick Schurter(22) eyes home plate as he dives in to score in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Thomas More's Riley Morris(7) dives for a fly ball from right field in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
Monticello players watch the St. Joseph-Ogden/ St. Thomas More game in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017. Monticello's game against Unity was up next.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Austin Cain (6) hits in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Mason Coon (7) pitches in the first inning in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Thomas More's Jake Walters pitches in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Thomas More's head coach, Steve Rear, in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jesse Schlueter (33) watches the ball in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Brant Hoveln (18) watches his hit in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's pitcher Colton Hale (4) reacts as he leaves the mound after closing out the first inning in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Thomas More's Cole Jones leads off of third base in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Colton Hale (4) pitches in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Thomas More's Dominic Magrini(4) leads off of 2nd base in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Mason Coon (7) checks his glove for the ball after making a diving catch in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Thomas More's Riley Morris(7) reacts as he and St. Joseph-Ogden's Austin Cain (6)watch an error in the outfield from 2nd base in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Thomas More's Nick Fruehling(11) wasn't the first or the last player to chase his cap across the field in the high winds in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Marty Wright (10) leads off of third base in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's head coach chats with St. Joseph-Ogden's Marty Wright (10) at third base in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jesse Schlueter (33) slides safely back to first base in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.
